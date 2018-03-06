Bitcoin 101 – How to Invest in Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies in 2018

Bitcoin has been the subject of many debates since it launched a decade ago. But after a lot of fireworks in 2017, a lot of investors are wondering how to invest in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in 2018.

After all, for everyone that points to its astronomical profits, they’re are others pointing to all of the classic signs of a bubble waiting to burst.

In this bitcoin 101 video, InvestorPlace explores the origins behind bitcoin’s creation, its rise in the past decade and some of the risks involved for investors who are eyeing it now.

If you’d like to learn more about how to invest in bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2018, you can subscribe to our MoneyWire e-mail service. Or to learn about our other free investing emails that are delivered right into your inbox, click here.