BlackBerry Ltd Stock Pops on Microsoft Partnership

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB ) stock was on its way up today on news of a partnership with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ).

The partnership between the two companies comes in the form of a new product named BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE. This product allows BlackBerry Ltd and Microsoft Corporation to offer enterprises an easier way to connect information between devices.

BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE specifically allows users to use Microsoft’s mobile apps inside of BlackBerry Dynamics. This means that users will be able to easily connect files from Microsoft apps, such as Office 365, to various different devices.

According to BlackBerry Ltd, one example of how a user could take advantage of BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE is with a Word document. The person could work on this document on an Android device, then continue to work on it later while on an iOS device.

BlackBerry Ltd and Microsoft Corporation are expecting BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE to mostly benefit large enterprises, such as “banks, healthcare providers, law firms, and central governments.”

“Along with a number of our peers in the Financial Services industry, we see strategic partnerships like this one as key to enhancing and bringing new products to market,” George Sherman, Managing Director of CIO Global Technology Infrastructure for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ), said in a statement. “This partnership will help create a more seamless mobile experience for end-users, which is a top priority for us at JPMorgan Chase.”

BB stock was up 3% and MSFT stock was up slightly as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.