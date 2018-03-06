Blockchain 101 – What Is It, and How Does Cryptocurrency Work?

Blockchain is the fundamental technology that enables cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, to work. However, the technology is not limited to being used just for crypto investing.

As blockchain technology increases in its maturity and adoption, it has applications across logistics and supply chains, medical records, and many other emerging markets.

In the following blockchain 101 video, InvestorPlace explains what blockchain technology actually is, how it works and how it pertains to investing in cryptocurrencies in 2018.

