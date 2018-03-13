Boeing Company (BA) a Strong Buy at $344.19

The Strong Buy for Boeing Company (BA) this week is based on the most recent comparative pricing of its shares and SEC filings. Boeing Company's (NYSE:BA) Strong Buy recommendation is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced results that were above average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top decile, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive and an analytical score that is near average. BA has maintained this ranking for the last month.

With a $208.7 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Aerospace & Defense, and in the top decile of sector group, Electronic Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 54 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 9 among the 373 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector, and number 86 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Aerospace & Defense industry group is ranked 17 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Boeing Company has attained above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used.

BA's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. BA's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Boeing Company a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge BA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of BA's shares based on the recent $344.19 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.