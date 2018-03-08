Broadcom (AVGO) a Buy at $ 247.050

Broadcom (AVGO) a Buy this week based on the most recent stock market ratings, and relative pricing of its shares. Broadcom Ltd's (NASDAQ:AVGO) Buy recommendation is all the more noteworthy due to the fact that it is in a sector and an industry group that are ranked below average in attractiveness. Factors in this recommendation include an analytical score that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is much better than average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AVGO has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

As one of the 373 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector AVGO is a constituent of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group within this sector. AVGO has a market value of $101.3 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for AVGO by Portfolio Grader places it 32 among the 62 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 32 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Broadcom has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. AVGO's score for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Broadcom places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AVGO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $ 247.050 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, AVGO currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.