Broadcom (AVGO) a Hold this week based on the most recent stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy to Hold, for Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary which generated results that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average; and produced below average outcomes in 3 areas: a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and an analytical score that is below average. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

AVGO is a $110.1 billion in market value member of the Semiconductors GICS industry group where the ranking for AVGO by Portfolio Grader places it 36 among the 62 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position. AVGO is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 207 among the 373 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector and 2,175 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 40 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Broadcom has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

AVGO's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. AVGO's metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Broadcom places in the top half of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge AVGO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $267.76 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AVGO currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.