Buy These 3 Top PIMCO Mutual Funds for High Returns

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services in 11 countries with the help of more than 2,200 employees. PIMCO had around $1.75 trillion assets under management as of Dec 31, 2017.

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions to its clients that encompass the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estates, alternative investments and risk management.

Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on fixed income.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Top PIMCO Mutual Funds for High Returns: PIMCO Income Fund (PONAX)

PIMCO Income Fund (MUTF: PONAX ) seeks growth of income and capital. PONAX invests a minimum of 65% of its assets in fixed income securities from a wide range of sectors. These securities may include options, futures contracts and swap agreements.

PONAX may invest not more than half of its assets in securities that are rated below investment grade. PIMCO Income A has one-year annualized returns 5.2%.

Alfred Murata is one of the fund managers of PONAX since 2013.

Top PIMCO Mutual Funds for High Returns: PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund (PYMDX)

PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund (MUTF: PYMDX ) invests a major portion of its assets in debt obligations that are expected to provide income free from federal income tax.

PYMDX may invest in high-rated municipal bonds without any limitations. It may also invest more than 30% of its assets in “private activity” bonds. PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond D has one-year annualized returns of 6.3%.

PYMDX has an expense ratio of 0.85% compared with the category average of 0.97%.

Top PIMCO Mutual Funds for High Returns: PIMCO StocksPLUS (PSPAX)

PIMCO StocksPLUS (MUTF: PSPAX ) seeks returns higher than that of the S&P 500 index. The fund focuses on fixed income instruments, like bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various domestic and foreign public- or private-sector entities.

PSPAX normally invests about 30% of its assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies. PIMCO StocksPLUS A has one-year annualized returns of 16.9%.

As of Dec 31, 2017, PSPAX held 501 issues, with 32.19% of its assets invested in Sptr Trs Equity 3ml+29 *Bullet* Dub.

