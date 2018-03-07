Buy for Broadcom (AVGO) This Week

Broadcom (AVGO) a Buy this week based on the most recent stock market ratings, and relative pricing of its shares. Broadcom Ltd's (NASDAQ:AVGO) current Buy recommendation is based on reasoning that considers a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is much better than average, and analytical scores that are near average. Being a component of an industry group and sector that are rated well above average in attractiveness, AVGO's Buy recommendation is all the more notable. AVGO has maintained this ranking for the last month.

AVGO ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Semiconductors, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Electronic Technology, with a market value of $102.6 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 32 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

AVGO has realized above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

AVGO's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. AVGO's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Broadcom a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge AVGO's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of AVGO's shares based on the recent $250.96 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.