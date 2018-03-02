The Buy for Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) this week is based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and analysis. Dollar Tree Stores Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) Buy recommendation derives some benefit from being in an industry group that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this to some extent. Factors in this recommendation include a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive, and an analytical score that is near average. DLTR has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

DLTR is a $24.7 billion in market value constituent of the Discount Stores GICS industry group where DLTR is currently ranked number 2 among the 9 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader. DLTR is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 22 among the 149 companies in the sector of its Retail Trade sector and 653 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Retail Trade sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Discount Stores industry group is ranked 48 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Dollar Tree Stores has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

DLTR's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. DLTR's grade for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Dollar Tree Stores' fundamental scores give DLTR a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure DLTR's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of DLTR's shares based on the recent $104.09 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.