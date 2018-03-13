Buy for Facebook (FB) This Week

This week, Facebook (FB) stays a Buy based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ:FB) Buy recommendation is a result of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced conclusions that were above average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive and analytical scoring that is near average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The company is a member of the 92 company Internet Software/Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 324 company GICS Technology Services sector. FB's market value is $537.4 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for FB by Portfolio Grader places it 32 among the 92 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 31 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

FB has earned above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

FB's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below the industry average, while the rankings for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. FB's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Facebook places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures FB's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at FB's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of FB's shares based on the recent $184.76 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.