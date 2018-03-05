Caterpillar (CAT) a Strong Buy This Week

The Strong Buy for Caterpillar (CAT) this week is based on the latest analysis, and relative pricing of its shares. Caterpillar Inc's (NYSE:CAT) Strong Buy recommendation is a result of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top decile, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive and analytical scores that are near average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CAT has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The company is classified as a member of the 36 company Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery GICS industry group, which is part of the 278 company GICS Producer Manufacturing sector. CAT has a market value of $87.1 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 36 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

The Producer Manufacturing sector is ranked number 9 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery industry group is ranked 19 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Caterpillar has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. CAT's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Caterpillar a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures CAT's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CAT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $146.38 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CAT currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

