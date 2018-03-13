Caterpillar (CAT) remains a Strong Buy This Week

The Strong Buy for Caterpillar (CAT) this week is based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and news. Being in of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well above average in attractiveness, Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) Strong Buy recommendation is all the more notable. Influencing this recommendation are a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is very attractive, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top decile, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile. CAT has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

CAT is classified as a component of the 36 company Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery GICS industry group, which is part of the 278 company GICS Producer Manufacturing sector. CAT's market value is $92.1 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 36 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Producer Manufacturing sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery industry group is ranked 16 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CAT has achieved well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. CAT's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Caterpillar a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view CAT's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $154.50 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CAT currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.