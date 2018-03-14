Celgene (CELG) a Strong Sell at $91.56

Celgene (CELG) a Strong Sell this week based on the most recent stock market rankings, and comparative pricing of its shares. Celgene Corp's (NASDAQ:CELG) Strong Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Sell to Strong Sell, is a result of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 1 area: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness; and produced below average results in 5 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scoring that is below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive. CELG has been downgraded from a Sell to a Strong Sell in the last week.

The company is a constituent of the 336 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is part of the 655 company GICS Health Technology sector. CELG has a market value of $69.2 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for CELG puts it 327 among the 336 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Technology sector number 11 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 71 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Celgene has achieved below-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is well below-average, a ranking for earnings growth that is near average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CELG's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Celgene's fundamental scores give CELG a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge CELG's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of CELG's shares based on the recent $91.56 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.