Charter Communications (CHTR) a Hold This Week

At $339.55, Charter Communications (CHTR) a Hold based on the most recent stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. The logic for Charter Communications Inc's (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hold recommendation is based in part on analytical scoring that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top third, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average. While the company derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this to a degree. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The company is a member of the 12 company Cable/Satellite TV GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 254 company GICS Consumer Services sector. CHTR's market value is $81.3 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for CHTR puts it 4 among the 12 companies in this industry group.

The Consumer Services sector is ranked number 5 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Cable/Satellite TV industry group is ranked 108 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Charter Communications has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CHTR's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings momentum and earnings surprises that are materially better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is much worse than average. CHTR's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Charter Communications places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures CHTR's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CHTR's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $339.55 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CHTR currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.