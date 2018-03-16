Chevron (CVX) remains a Hold This Week

Chevron (CVX) a Hold at $115.58 based on the most recent news, and relative pricing of its shares. While Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) Hold recommendation derives some benefit of being in an industry group that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness, its sector is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this to a degree. Aspects of this recommendation include a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average, analytical scores that are near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is classified as a member of the 20 company Integrated Oil GICS industry group, which is part of the 185 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. The market value of CVX is $221.6 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group The ranking for CVX by Portfolio Grader places it 13 among the 20 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Integrated Oil industry group is ranked 59 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Chevron has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average, while the scores for earnings momentum and earnings surprises are much worse than average. CVX's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Chevron's fundamental scores give CVX a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views CVX's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CVX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $115.58 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CVX currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.