Cisco (CSCO) a Buy at $44.06 based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. Cisco Systems Inc's (NASDAQ:CSCO) Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to Buy, is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is much better than average; and produced below average conclusions in 2 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, and analytical scores that are well below average. CSCO has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company is a component of the 21 company Computer Communications GICS industry group, which is part of the 373 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. The market value of CSCO is $217.8 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for CSCO by Portfolio Grader places it 8 among the 21 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Communications industry group is ranked 80 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CSCO has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CSCO's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Cisco a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge CSCO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of CSCO's shares based on the recent $44.06 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.