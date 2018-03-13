Consumer Group Claims Claire’s Makeup Contained Abestos

Claire’s Makeup products reportedly have asbestos, according to a routine test performed by a non-profit consumer group.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) commissioned tests of 15 makeup products that contain talc from an accredited lab, four of which were Claire’s items. Three of these items were marketed to children and the group found that they contained “high levels of asbestos.”

The investigation took place following a number of customer complaints, which prompted the makeup distributor and maker to pull several products from shelves. Claire’s Makeup responded in a statement to CBS News, saying it “categorically denies” the test results.

The company added that the laboratory’s methods of testing its products were “obsolete and unreliable,” adding that it conducted its own “extensive testing,” discovering that all of its products are asbestos-free and meet all safety regulations. Meanwhile, PIRG says it stands by its results, although it is unclear if these are conclusive or not.

“All our powder-based cosmetics use the same base formulation, utilizing Merck certified asbestos-free talc, which is the same talc used in other well-known cosmetic brands,” Claire’s Makeup wrote in a statement.

U.S PIRG president said the company’s decision to launch another round of testing comes because consumers should be able to rely on the safety of products that we buy. This is especially true for items we give to kids. The move came following a recall in December from the Claire’s due to certain products being contaminated with asbestos.