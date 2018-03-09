Costco Emergency Kits for the Apocalypse: What They Cost and Contain

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ) announced that its consumers will be able to prepare for the apocalypse with emergency kits created by the retailer.

The company’s “preppers” are able to feed a family of four for up to a year and their price ranges from $1,000 to $6,000. The kits include a combination of grains, fruits, vegetables, proteins and dairy.

The products are mostly non-perishables as most of the food has a 25-year shelf life, including items such as freeze-dried broccoli, green beans, corn and dehydrated apples. Other items can last up to 30 years, including instant lentils and instant black beans.

As previously mentioned, the Costco preppers can go for a little as $999.99, as that price will get you 96 cans and feed one person for a year on a diet of 1,200 calories per day. The priciest of the emergency kits will set you back $5,999.99 and it comes with 600 cans of food, capable of feeding four people a year on a per-person diet of 2,000 calories a day.

“Enjoy the comfort in knowing you have the essential foods your family will need to survive an emergency or natural disaster!” Costco wrote on its website. However, the packages weigh quite a bit, as you will need some extra help to carry what the company estimates is up to 1,800 pounds.

One user said the Costco kit is “worth every penny” once the apocalypse strikes.

