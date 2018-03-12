Costco Wholesale (COST) a Hold This Week

Costco Wholesale (COST) a Hold at $188.58 based on the latest analysis, and comparative pricing of its shares. The logic for Costco Wholesale Corp's (NASDAQ:COST) Hold recommendation is grounded on a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average, and analytical scoring that is near average. The recommendation for the company have been adversely impacted by being a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated well below average in attractiveness. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking COST has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

COST is a member of the 48 company Specialty Stores GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 150 company GICS Retail Trade sector. COST's market value is $83.0 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for COST puts it 13 among the 48 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

The Retail Trade sector is ranked number 14 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Specialty Stores industry group is ranked 103 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Costco Wholesale has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

COST's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. COST's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Costco Wholesale's fundamental scores give COST a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view COST's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of COST's shares based on the recent $188.58 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.