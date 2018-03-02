Costco Wholesale (COST) remains a Hold This Week

This week, Costco Wholesale (COST) stays a Hold based on the most recent stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. For Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) being in of an industry group and sector that are rated well below average in attractiveness is a meaningful consideration in its Hold recommendation. The reasoning behind this recommendation includes a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average, and analytical scores that are near average. COST has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

The company is one of the 149 companies in the GICS Retail Trade sector and is a constituent of the 48 company Specialty Stores GICS industry group within this sector. COST has a market value of $83.1 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for COST by Portfolio Grader places it 20 among the 48 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Retail Trade sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Specialty Stores industry group is ranked 102 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

COST has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

COST's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. COST's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Costco Wholesale places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge COST's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of COST's shares based on the recent $189.11 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

