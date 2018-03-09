Crown Castle International (CCI) a Buy This Week

The Buy for Crown Castle International (CCI) this week is based on the latest news, and relative pricing of its shares. Crown Castle International Corp's (NYSE:CCI) Buy recommendation is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced outcomes that were above average in 3 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top decile, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average conclusions in 3 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is below average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 7 months.

The company is one of the 993 companies in the GICS Finance sector and is a component of the 222 company Real Estate Investment Trusts GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of CCI is $44.0 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 20 among the 222 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Real Estate Investment Trusts industry group is ranked 121 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CCI has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CCI's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Crown Castle International places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CCI's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $107.73 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CCI currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.