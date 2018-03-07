CSX (CSX) a Hold at $56.14

The Hold for CSX (CSX) this week is based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and SEC filings. CSX Corporation's (NASDAQ:CSX) Hold recommendation is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 3 areas: an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, and analytical scoring that is above average; and produced below average results in 3 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average. CSX has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

CSX is one of the 111 companies in the GICS Transportation sector and is a component of the 9 company Railroads GICS industry group within this sector. CSX's market value is $50.2 billion which falls in the upper half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for CSX puts it 6 among the 9 companies in this industry group.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Transportation sector number 12 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Railroads industry group is ranked 51 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system CSX has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. CSX's scores for return on equity and cash flow are materially better than its industry group average. CSX's fundamental scores give CSX a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure CSX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of CSX's shares based on the recent $56.14 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.