CSX (CSX) a Hold at $57.59

CSX (CSX) remains a Hold this week based on the most current analysis, and relative pricing of its shares. CSX Corporation's (NASDAQ:CSX) Hold recommendation is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 4 areas: an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, analytical scores that are above average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average results in 2 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, and ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CSX has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

As one of the 111 companies in the GICS Transportation sector the company is a component of the 9 company Railroads GICS industry group within this sector. CSX has a market value of $51.4 billion which is in the top half of its industry group Currently, CSX is ranked 5 among the 9 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Transportation sector number 12 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Railroads industry group is ranked 58 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CSX has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CSX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. CSX's grades for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, CSX places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view CSX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $57.59 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CSX currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.