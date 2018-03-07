CVS Health (CVS) a Sell at $67.65

This week, CVS Health (CVS) stays a Sell based on the latest stock market rankings, and relative pricing of its shares. CVS Health Corp's (NYSE:CVS) current Sell recommendation is grounded on analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive. The recommendation for CVS is adversely affected by being a component of an industry group and sector that are ranked well below average in attractiveness. CVS has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The company ranks in the top half of its industry group, Drugstore Chains, and in the top decile of sector group, Retail Trade, with a market value of $68.5 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Retail Trade sector number 13 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Drugstore Chains industry group is ranked 123 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores attained by CVS are average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

CVS's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CVS's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are discernibly better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, CVS Health places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CVS's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $67.65 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CVS currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.