CVS Health (CVS) remains a Sell This Week

CVS Health (CVS) a Sell this week based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and analysis. Aspects of CVS Health Corp's (NYSE:CVS) current Sell recommendation are analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is unattractive. CVS's recommendation is further impacted by being in an industry group and sector that are rated below average in attractiveness. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The company is a $67.0 billion in market value member of the Drugstore Chains GICS industry group where currently CVS is ranked 3 among the 6 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader. CVS is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 131 among the 150 companies in the sector of its Retail Trade sector and 4,241 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Retail Trade sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Drugstore Chains industry group is ranked 125 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CVS's grades for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, CVS Health places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures CVS's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CVS's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $65.86 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CVS currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.