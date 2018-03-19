Dairy Queen Free Cone Day: Get Your Free Ice Cream on March 20

Dairy Queen Free Cone Day 2018 is almost here so make sure to grab some ice cream this Tuesday.

Tomorrow is March 20, which marks the first day of spring despite the fact that some areas of the East, West and Midwest are still experiencing snow, cold weather and rain. Nevertheless, Dairy Queen is offering ice cream fans the opportunity to enjoy the first signs of spring with some tasty vanilla ice cream.

Free Cone Day is an annual tradition that the company rolls out to encourage people to grab a free, small vanilla ice cream cone at participating locations. The offer also applies to DQ Grill & Chill stores, tallying up the number of participating stores to 4,400.

The only downside is that mall locations will not be participating, but making the trip out to a Dairy Queen is still worth it as you can top your ice cream with something else for an additional cost. “This day has become a spring tradition and a sign that warmer weather is upon us,” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing for American Dairy Queen Corp., said.

The event is about more than just spring and ice cream as it serves as a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Networks Hospitals as participating stores will collect donations for local hospitals. Dairy Queen fans and franchises helped the company bring in nearly $300,000 in one day last year, the company adds.