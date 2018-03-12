David Solomon: Goldman Sachs Next CEO?

David Solomon is likely going to be the next CEO of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ) once Lloyd Blankfein steps down.

David Solomon taking over as the next CEO of the company is likely to happen due to the upcoming resignation of Harvey Schwartz. Schwartz is serving as the President and co-COO alongside Solomon. However, he will be leaving these positions behind on April, 20, 2018.

The resignation of Harvey Schwartz will leave David Solomon as the sole President and COO of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. This puts him in a position that will likely have him taking over the CEO role when Lloyd Blankfein is ready to leave.

Harvey Schwartz’s resignation comes after 20 years with Goldman Sachs. He first started out as a Vice President at the firm in 1997. Prior to taking on the role of President and co-COO in January 2017, Schwartz was GS’ CFO for four years.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with David in building our franchise around the world, serving our expanding client base and delivering strong returns for our shareholders,” CEO Lloyd Blankfein said in a statement.

David Solomon may be taking over as the CEO of Goldman Sachs sooner than expected. A recent report claims that Lloyd Blankfein is already preparing to step down as the CEO of the company. It claims that this may happen as soon as the end of the year, but Blankfein hasn’t confirmed or denied the report.

