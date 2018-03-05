Death Hoax: Actor Henry Cavill Is NOT Dead

Despite what you may have heard, actor Henry Cavill is still alive as he’s the latest subject of a death hoax by the media and the Twittersphere.

The Justice League actor has been making waves in the comic book and film worlds lately as he’s played Superman in the aforementioned film, as well as Man of Steel and Batman vs. Superman. Despite his superhero status, Cavill is still capable of dying, but he did not die over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 3, someone updated his Wikipedia information to include his death date as the 3rd. Cavill was surprised by the news, but reassured everyone that he was alive by posting a side-by-side picture that contains his face in confusion on one side, while the other half shows his Google search that reveals his supposed death.

“When you learn that you died 2 days ago…” the 34-year-old actor wrote on Instagram. The news sent fans in a frenzy at first, but they then expressed their relief over the fact that he was alive, joking that he is alive thanks to his superpowers.

“Superman lives!” one fan said. “You look very fresh for a dead man.” Cavill’s death date was taken down by the Internet on Monday at around 2 p.m. ET, but not before wreaking some havoc among moviegoers.

Sylvester Stallone was the subject of a death hoax in mid-February as well.