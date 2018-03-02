Market turmoil is not over yet and new technologies are rapidly changing entire industries, making this a great time to consider picking stocks that are set to grow amid these challenging times.

Source: Shutterstock

Investors should also, as always, think how they can diversify across an array of economic sectors and industries. Today, we will try to keep things as straight forward as possible, looking at some of the more basic top and bottom-line growth metrics and paint a quick picture as to why these companies are set to increase their sales while expanding earnings.

With that said, let’s take a look at five growth stocks that investors might want to consider amid the recent market uncertainty.

Diversify Your Portfolio with These 5 Growth Stocks: Nintendo Co., Ltd (NTDOY)

Video gaming giant Nintendo Co., Ltd‘s (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) new Switch console has proven to be a hit, and it is finally set to bring one of its most historic titles, Mario Kart, to mobile devices as the mobile gaming industry begins to boom.

Source: Shutterstock

Nintendo is also currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that is expected to see its full fiscal year earnings skyrocket by 273% to hit $1.38 per share, based on our current Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The Japanese firm’s sales are projected to hit $9.69 billion, which would mark 117% year-over-year growth. Nintendo is then expected to see its revenues reach $12 billion in the following fiscal year, while its earnings are projected to surge 69% above our current year estimate.

Diversify Your Portfolio with These 5 Growth Stocks: United States Steel Corporation (X)

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X ) is expected to see its current quarter sales climb by 14%, while the company’s full fiscal year earnings are projected to expand by more 92% to reach $3.73 per share.

These numbers could climb even higher if the president—who tweeted about it Thursday morning—decides to enact a tariff on steel imports. But even if this doesn’t happen, infrastructure spending in general is expected to increase under the Trump administration.

United States Steel is also currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and sports an overall “A” VGM score. Furthermore, the industrial firm is expected to see its earnings per share figure expand at an annualized rate of 8% over the next three to five years.

Diversify Your Portfolio with These 5 Growth Stocks: Facebook Inc (FB)

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and boasts a “B” grade for Growth in our Style Scores system. This social media powerhouse has already reshaped the internet and become a domestic advertising juggernaut.

Source: Shutterstock

Now, even more tailwinds are likely on the horizon due to the increasing availability of internet in countries like India, the continued proliferation of the smartphone, and Facebook’s ability to purchase innovative startups and tech companies.

Facebook is expected to see its sales skyrocket by nearly 42% in the current quarter to hit $11.39 billion, while its full-year revenues are projected to climb 36% to reach $55.41 billion. And Facebook’s bottom-line isn’t expected to suffer while it grows, as its EPS figure is projected to surge at an annualized rate of 26.51% over the next three to five years.

Diversify Your Portfolio with These 5 Growth Stocks: Boeing Co (BA)

For better or worse, the U.S. government’s military contractors often remain long-term partners. Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ), which recently secured the contract for the next two Air Force One planes, is one of the biggest. The company also sells its aircrafts and technologies to countries and airlines around the world.

Boeing is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that also scores an “A” grade for Growth. The firm is projected to see its sales climb nearly 7% in the current quarter, while its upcoming full-year revenues are expected to hit $97.33 billion.

Maybe more impressively for a company of its size and age, Boeing’s EPS figure is projected to expand at an annualized rate of 13.75% over the next three to five years—with 30% growth expected in the upcoming two quarters.

Diversify Your Portfolio with These 5 Growth Stocks: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD ) has expanded into mobile trading as the investing world becomes increasingly less rigid. This online brokerage power is also currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

TD Ameritrade is expected to see its current quarter revenues climb by nearly 45%. The company’s earnings are projected to hit $0.68 per share, which would mark a 70% year-over-year surge.

TD Ameritrade’s sales are then expected to jump over 41% in its full fiscal year, while its earnings are set to soar by 65%. Looking even further ahead, TD Ameritrade’s EPS figure is projected to expand at an annualized rate of 20% over the next three to five years.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it’s predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce “the world’s first trillionaires,” but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks’ 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>