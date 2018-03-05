6 Notable Dividend Stocks Boost Payouts, Including Altria

The S&P 500 Index slid last week as the Federal Reserve reaffirmed plans to continue raising interest rates in 2018. Meanwhile, investors fretted over the potential knock-on effects from Trump administration plans for tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Despite the volatility, a number of dividend stock companies demonstrated confidence in their operations by announcing payout raises.

Six notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week,. This included two Canadian banks, America’s largest tobacco company, a natural gas utility and a diversified industrial power business.

Here are six dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO ) grew its quarterly dividend from 66 cents per share to 70 cents, representing a raise of 6%. The tobacco company will pay out its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of March 15 on April 10. Therefore, MO shares trade ex-dividend on March 14.

MO Dividend Yield: 4.23%

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD ) increased its quarterly dividend by 12%, raising its payment to 52 cents per share from 46 cents. Shareholders of record as of April 10 will receive their higher dividends on April 30 from the North American bank. Because of this, TD shares will be ex-dividend on April 9.

TD Dividend Yield: 3.30%

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS ) announced a 4% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing it from 61 cents per share to 64 cents. Shareholders of record as of April 3 will receive their higher dividends on April 26 from the Canada-based provider of financial services. As a result, BNS shares will be ex-dividend on April 2.

BNS Dividend Yield: 4.15%

WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE: WGL ) moved its quarterly dividend higher by 1%, increasing it from 51 cents per share to 51.5 cents. The natural gas utility will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of April 10 on May 1. Therefore, WGL shares trade ex-dividend on April 9.

WGL Dividend Yield: 2.52%

Eaton Corporation, PLC Ordinary Shares (NYSE: ETN ) increased its quarterly dividend by 10%, raising its payment to 66 cents per share from 60 cents. Shareholders of record as of March 12 will receive dividends from the power management business on March 23. Because of this, the company’s shares trade ex-dividend on March 9.

ETN Dividend Yield: 3.32%

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG ) announced a 10% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 16.75 cents per share to 18.5 cents. Dividends will be paid from the automotive and industrial replacement parts maker on April 30 to shareholders of record as of April 16. EOG shares trade ex-dividend on April 13.

EOG Dividend Yield: 0.73%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger was long Altria.

