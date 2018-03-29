DocuSign IPO: 9 Things to Know About the Filing

The latest major initial public offering in the tech world comes in the form of the DocuSign IPO (DOCU).
Here are nine things to know about it:
- The tech company has been making waves, offering an online service for e-signatures. It raised over $500 million over the past 15 years since its 2003 launch.
- DocuSign has been valued at as high as $3 billion.
- The IPO was filed earlier in the year and it was suggested that the company go public in late April.
- The company’s 2017 revenue tallied up to $381.5 million, up from $250.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Losses for last year were $115.4 million, down from $122.6 million in 2016.
- The largest shareholder is Sigma Partners with 12.9% of the company, while Ignition Partners owns 11.7% and Frazier Technology Ventures holds 7.2%.
- Kleiner Perkins invested in DocuSign as well as partner Mary Meeker serves on the company’s board, but the firm’s ownership was not high enough as it did not meet the 5% threshold for the filing. This is also true about Scale Venture Partners, despite managing partner Rory O’Driscoll working on the DocuSign board.
- Some of the industries that DocuSign deals with include real estate, financial services, insurance and healthcare.
- Some of the most common industries that use the company’s services include real estate, financial services, insurance and healthcare.
- DocuSign offers services to legal teams, as well as sales and human resource departments. Small businesses and individuals also use the company’s offerings.