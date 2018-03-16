Dr. Brown’s Lovey Recall 2018: How to Get Your Teether & Pacifier Replacements

Customers that own a Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier and teether holders may need to take them from their kids.

The Dr. Brown’s Lovey recall has to do with the dangers that the product can present to young children. The ribbon that holds the pacifier or teether in place can fray over time and cause the snap to come loose. This snap presents a choking hazard to children.

The Handi-Craft Company, of St. Louis, Mo., is the creator of the Dr. Brown’s Lovey product affected by the recall. The company notes that it has received a total of 67 complaints from parents about the snap coming loose. However, there haven’t been any injuries reported.

Customers that own a Dr. Brown’s Lovey product are able to get a free replacement from the company. Its phone number is 833-224-7674.

Eight styles of the product were made and are as follows.

Giraffe

Zebra

Turtle

Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition)

Frog (Special Holiday Edition)

Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition)

Deer

Bunny

And these are the lot codes for the affected products in the recall.

RICH0615

RICH0715

RICH0815

RICH1215

RICH0516

RICH0616

RICH0716

RICH1116

RICH1016

RICH0916

RICH1216

RICH0317

RICH0417

RICH0517

RICH0617

RICH0717

RICH0817

RICH0917

The products in the Dr. Brown’s Lovey recall were sold by a variety of retailers from August 2015 to March 2018. These retailers include Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY ), H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ), Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). Several other trailers also sold the products. They went for roughly $10 each.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Dr. Brown’s Lovey recall.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.