Dropbox IPO: 12 Things for Would-Be Investors to Know

A Dropbox IPO is in the works and InvestorPlace has a few things that potential investors might want to know.
Here are a few tidbits about the Dropbox IPO.
- The company is planning for its IPO to value shares between $16 and $18.
- The goal is to have these shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “DBX”.
- This will be the Class A shares for Dropbox, which will have voting rights of one vote per share.
- There will be a total of 36 million shares up for grabs in the Dropbox IPO.
- Dropbox notes that it will be offering 26,822,409 shares of Class A common stock in the IPO.
- The remaining shares will come from selling stockholders and Dropbox won’t see any proceeds from their sale.
- There is also an option for investors in the IPO to purchase an additional 5.40 million Class A shares at the launch price.
- Dropbox points out that there are also Class B and Class C shares that won’t be available for trade.
- The Class B and Class C share will be convertible to Class A shares.
- The Class B shares count as 10 votes per share, but the Class C shares have no voting rights.
- The Dropbox IPO will have holders of Class B shares controlling 98% of voting power.
- Dropbox says that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has already agreed to purchase $100 million in Class A shares during the IPO.
