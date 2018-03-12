Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

Dropbox IPO: 12 Things for Would-Be Investors to Know

CRM is investing in the IPO

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Dropbox IPO is in the works and InvestorPlace has a few things that potential investors might want to know.

  • The company is planning for its IPO to value shares between $16 and $18.
  • The goal is to have these shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “DBX”.
  • This will be the Class A shares for Dropbox, which will have voting rights of one vote per share.
  • There will be a total of 36 million shares up for grabs in the Dropbox IPO.
  • Dropbox notes that it will be offering 26,822,409 shares of Class A common stock in the IPO.
  • The remaining shares will come from selling stockholders and Dropbox won’t see any proceeds from their sale.
  • There is also an option for investors in the IPO to purchase an additional 5.40 million Class A shares at the launch price.
  • Dropbox points out that there are also Class B and Class C shares that won’t be available for trade.
  • The Class B and Class C share will be convertible to Class A shares.
  • The Class B shares count as 10 votes per share, but the Class C shares have no voting rights.
  • The Dropbox IPO will have holders of Class B shares controlling 98% of voting power.
  • Dropbox says that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has already agreed to purchase $100 million in Class A shares during the IPO.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

