Saucony to Sell ‘Dunkin’ Donuts’ Sneakers

Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: DNKN ) Dunkin’ Donuts is teaming up with Saucony to launch a new pair of sneakers.

The new shoes from Dunkin’ Donuts and Saucony celebrate the 2018 Boston Marathon. The new shoes allow both companies to show pride for their hometowns. They also represent the runners that take part in the Boston Marathon.

Dunkin’ Donuts and Saucony’s new shoes take heavy inspiration from the chain’s offerings. This includes an image of sprinkles on the heels, as well as DNKN’s donuts. The shoe also shifts from orange to purple, reflecting the colors on the doughnut chain’s logo.

Other details include a coffee bean image on the Saucony logo and Dunkin’ Donuts’ logo on the tongue of the shoe. The sole of the shoe also plainly contains images of the chain’s coffee. Finally, the box holding the shoes looks like the chain’s doughnut boxes.

Customers that want to buy the new shoes will have to drop $110 on them. However, they’ll have to wait until April for them to start showing up in stores. The shoes will also only be available while supplies last, reports Bustle.

You can follow this link to see the Dunkin’ Donuts sneakers for yourself on Saucony’s website. Included on the site is more detailed information about the construction of the shoes. Customers can also preorder the shoes and have them show up on April 3, which is when the item will make its way to stores.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.