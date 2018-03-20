5 Top Easter Egg Decorating Ideas on Pinterest for 2018

What are some of your favorite Easter egg decorating ideas?

There are many ways you can approach an egg design as these can be decorated in a slew of different ways to fit your personal style. The Easter egg decorating game is an essential part of one of the most important Christian holidays that honors the rebirth of Christ.

We have compiled five of the best egg decorating ideas for you to share on social media, including some approaches that are more minimalistic, while others that are lush and full of life.

Browse through the next few slides to check them out and pick one that does the trick for you.

Mudcloth eggs are among the most popular designs as it offers a minimalistic version of how you can add life to this special holiday. They also have a modern aesthetic to appease art aficionados.

Another popular one comes in the form of tattooed eggs which offer a nice alternative to those who love ink but can’t decide on a specific design to put on their body. Check them out.

Botanical eggs are perfect for those who love the outdoors and the beauty of the natural world, and what better time to make these than at the beginning of spring.

Fruit fans will be happy with these eggs, which transform the round shape of the egg into a pineapple with a little bit of creativity and craft.

For those who have an affinity towards the color blue, indigo eggs are the way to go as they have a mystical vibe to them that is sure to appease night owls.