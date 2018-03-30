Easter 2018: Peeps-Flavored Beer Is Now a Thing

For Easter 2018, we hope you enjoy yourselves with a nice, cold beer that tastes like Peeps.

Yes, you read that right–the popular Easter candy can now be enjoyed in the form of a craft beer from Collective Brewing Project. The Dallas-based company has created this new flavor called Peep This Collab, which the brewer created alongside a local Dallas bar called Lone Star Taps & Caps.

The flavor may sound off-putting to some, but it could be the way to go if you’re a fan of sour ales as it contains more than 30 boxes of Peeps within the beer. It also comes equipped with edible glitter to make your beverage shine and glow in the dark.

The brewery describes the flavor as being “marshmallow-y and lightly tart.” Collective Brewing Project is no stranger to exploration in the beer world as the company rolled out a ramen-flavored gose last summer called Cup O’ Beer.

This also isn’t the first time that a brewer has gotten into the Easter spirit by experimenting Peeps as an ingredient for a craft beer. Several years ago, Golden, Colorado-based Barrels and Bottles Brewery launched an extra special bitter that also used Peeps to give it a unique taste, although the number of marshmallow candies used in the beer was much lower.