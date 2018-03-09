El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc Surges on Q4 Earnings Beat

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO ) stock was flying high today following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Source: Shutterstock

During the fourth quarter of the year, El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. reported earnings per share of 11 cents. This is down one penny from its earnings per share of 12 cents from the same time last year. However, it was great news for LOCO stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 10 cents for the period.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. reported a net loss of $38 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. This is a drop from the company’s net income of $418 million from the fourth quarter of 2016.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. also reported revenue of $95.20 million for the fourth quarter of the year. This is an increase over its revenue of $92.48 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior. It also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $95.30 million for the quarter.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. notes that its company-owned restaurant revenue of for the fourth quarter of 2017 was up by 3.3%. However, its franchise-owned restaurant revenue was down 1.5% from the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Another boon to LOCO stock in its most recent earnings report was its outlook for 2018. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. says that it is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from 68 cents to 73 cents. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of 69 cents for the full year of 2018.

LOCO stock was up 9% as of Friday morning.

