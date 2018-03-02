Electronic Arts (EA) a Strong Buy at $122.17

The Strong Buy for Electronic Arts (EA) this week is based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. Electronic Arts Inc's (NASDAQ:EA) Strong Buy recommendation is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced results that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive; and produced below average outcomes in 1 area: an analytical score that is below average. EA has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

EA is one of the 117 companies in the GICS Consumer Durables sector and is a constituent of the 25 company Recreational Products GICS industry group within this sector. EA has a market value of $37.6 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for EA puts it 6 among the 25 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Durables sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Recreational Products industry group is ranked 12 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Electronic Arts has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

EA's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. EA's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Electronic Arts places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views EA's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at EA's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $122.17 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, EA currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.