Eli Lilly (LLY) Shares a Strong Sell at $77.02

Eli Lilly (LLY) a Strong Sell at $77.02 based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and analysis. The Strong Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Sell to Strong Sell, for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation which generated conclusions that were above average in 1 area: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness; and produced below average results in 5 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scoring that is below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive. LLY has been downgraded from a Sell to a Strong Sell in the last week.

LLY is one of the 657 companies in the GICS Health Technology sector and is a component of the 38 company Pharmaceuticals: Major GICS industry group within this sector. LLY's market value is $84.8 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 36 among the 38 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 82 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Eli Lilly has attained below-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. LLY's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Eli Lilly a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view LLY's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $77.02 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, LLY currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.