Elon Musk to Sell Life-Size ‘LEGOs’ Made From Tunnel Rock

Elon Musk and Boring Company have a new venture on their hands in the form of life-size tunnel rocks that lock together in the way that LEGOs do.

These “interlocking bricks” are made from rocks that the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO’s company has excavated from the ground. Boring Company has experienced plenty of success lately, raking in million from branded hats and flamethrowers sales.

The CEO says that his company will sell “kits” of bricks, the first series of which will make it easy to build things from “ancient Egypt.” You will be able to replicate the pyramids, the Sphinx and the Temple of Horus.

Musk added that the bricks will be “lifesize,” meaning that they may be quite large and heavy, but he did not specify the size of them. The rocks will be bored through the middle in order to make them lighter, while also being able to withstand California earthquakes.

Not much else is known about these brick kits as Musk didn’t reveal when they will be available or how much they will cost you. As of now, Boring Company is digging short, preliminary tunnels in California and Maryland, so there isn’t enough material to sell these products yet.

However, the company has major plans for making tunnels around the country in order to improve current modes of transportation. The move makes sense as it gives Musk an opportunity to cash in on the debris he would otherwise be getting rid of to build his highly-hyped Hyperloop.

TSLA stock is down 5.9% Tuesday.