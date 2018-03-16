Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Stock Rises Despite Downgrade

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EEP ) shares took a hit early in the day before coming back up following recent tax policy changes by a federal energy agency.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) revised its policy statement regarding interstate pipeline tax allowance recovery in Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), nor from FERC’s Notice of Proposed Rule-Making (NOPR). Enbridge says that it does not project these changes to negatively affect the company’s financial guidance over 2018 through 2020.

Nevertheless, analysts at Ladenburg downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral following the news. The tax policy changes from FERC are slated to affect a portion of Enbridge’s revenue from a Facility Surcharge Mechanism that applies cost of service tariffs.

The recent changes to the U.S. tax code will result in lower tax rates, which prompted the energy transportation services provider to reduce its guidance for distributable cash flow (DCF) of $55 million for 2018. The new policy from FERC will further decrease the figure by $80 million on an annual basis, or roughly $60 million on a pro-rated basis in 2018.

Enbridge says that under the International Joint Toll mechanism, the reductions in the company’s tariff will create an offsetting revenue hike on the Canadian Mainline system owned by the company’s Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. The company adds that its financial outlook will be the same moving forward.

It adds that this could result in further tailwind for financial results as the combined impact of its fund and Enbridge will offset the company on a consolidated basis.

EEP stock gained about 0.9% Friday.