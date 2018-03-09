EOG Resources (EOG) a Sell This Week

EOG Resources (EOG) drops to a Sell this week based on the latest analysis, and relative pricing of its shares. The Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Hold to Sell, for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) resulted from a proprietary process of evaluation which generated outcomes that were above average in 1 area: an analytical score that is near average; and produced below average conclusions in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is below average. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

EOG is one of the 185 companies in the GICS Energy Minerals sector and is a member of the 134 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group within this sector. EOG's market value is $58.5 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for EOG puts it 69 among the 134 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 19 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 110 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores achieved by the company are average or below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. EOG's scores for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. EOG Resources' fundamental scores give EOG a place in the top decile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge EOG's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $100.59 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, EOG currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.