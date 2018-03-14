What to Expect From Apple Inc.’s WWDC 2018

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC 2018) has been confirmed for June 4. WWDC is one of the biggest events on Apple’s yearly calendar and is often a platform for major announcements from the company.

Tickets are in high demand at $1599 a pop. And the products Apple shows off have the potential to influence AAPL stock, so investors will be watching this one as well.

Here’s what to expect at WWDC 2018.

WWDC 2018 Prediction: New Software With a Focus on Bug Fixes

Apple has been taking heat lately for a perceived lack of quality control with its software. The company has pushed out yearly releases across its platforms that add new features, but there have been more bugs than usual and stability issues.

This annual developer’s conference is all about the software, so iOS 12, tvOS 12, watchOS 5 and macOS 10.14 will be in the spotlight at WWDC 2018. And there will be cool new features. But many expect Apple to slow down on software development this year in order to focus on bug fixes, stability and performance.

The one big new software feature that has everyone buzzing is rumored cross platform apps. This feature would let developers publish apps that could be used on both iOS devices and Mac computers.

WWDC 2018 Prediction: New MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is an iconic laptop that’s been a best-seller for Apple. And it’s been copied extensively. But it’s also been living on borrowed time.

In 2017, Apple killed off the 11-inch version, making the remaining 13-inch MacBook Air the cheapest remaining Mac portable. But compared to the competition, the laptop is outdated, especially its low-resolution display. With a modern MacBook that’s thinner, has a USB-C and a Retina display and costs just a few hundred dollars more, many expected Apple to kill off the MacBook Air altogether.

However, rumors began flying in recent weeks that Apple would instead show off a new MacBook Air at WWDC 2018. The big development would be a Retina display. Apple could keep the MacBook Air as its entry level Mac nootebook. But the display upgradecould be enough to convince millions of existing owners to upgrade to the new MacBook Air.

While Mac sales aren’t as important to the bottom line as they used to be, a surge of new MacBook Air sales certainly wouldn’t hurt AAPL stock.

There is also the possibility that Apple could tease the new Mac Pro it promised would be coming sometime in 2018.

WWDC 2018 Prediction: Cheap iPad

At last year’s WWDC, Apple announced a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro as it continued to take on Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Surface Pro line of professional tablets.

It looks like new iPads could be in store for WWDC 2018. But this time Apple is rumored to have a different target in mind.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) was posting record tablet sales numbers last year. The company always does better with its Fire tables during the holidays, but during the most recent Q4 it posted over 50% year-over-year growth. Clearly, there is a demand for low-cost tablets, and Amazon is already tapping into it.

Apple doesn’t play the discount hardware game. But the company still wants to keep up the recent resurgence in iPad sales after years of declines. The iPad doesn’t impact AAPL stock the way the iPhone does, but it’s still an important source of revenue for the company.

So one of the highlights of WWDC 2018 is expected to be a cheap iPad. Or the closest thing Apple does to a cheap iPad. Rumors have been pointing to a 9.7-inch iPad that could start at around $259, which is a big drop from the $329 starting price of its current iPad.

Expect the rumor mill to heat up over the next few months as WWDC approaches. And when June 4 arrives, watch InvestorPlace for coverage of all Apple’s reveals and their potential impact on AAPL stock.

As of this writing, Brad Moon did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.