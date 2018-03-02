Expedia (EXPE) remains a Sell This Week

The Sell for Expedia (EXPE) this week is based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. The Sell recommendation for Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) resulted from a process of analysis that is proprietary which generated outcomes that were below average in 4 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scoring that is below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is below average; and produced above average in 2 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, and an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness. EXPE has maintained this ranking for the last month.

EXPE is a member of the 57 company Other Consumer Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 256 company GICS Consumer Services sector. EXPE has a market value of $15.8 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 54 among the 57 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Other Consumer Services industry group is ranked 55 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores EXPE has realized are average or below-average scores in 8 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

EXPE's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. EXPE's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Expedia places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge EXPE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $103.96 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, EXPE currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.