Express, Inc. Stock Pops Then Drops After Q4 Earnings

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR ) stock was on a wild ride Wednesday following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

During the fourth quarter of the year, Express, Inc. reported earnings per share of 34 cents. This is an increase over its earnings per share of 29 cents from the same time last year. It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 32 cents for the period.

Express, Inc.’s net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $29.43 million. This is up from its net income of $22.77 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income reported by Express, Inc. in the fourth quarter of the year came to $44.21 million. The American fashion retailer reported operating income of $38.79 in its fourth quarter of 2016.

Revenue reported by Express, Inc. for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $693.81 million. This is better than its revenue of $678.78 million that was reported in the fourth quarter of the previous year. It also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $686.85 million for the quarter.

Express, Inc. also provides an outlook for its first quarter of 2018 in its most recent earnings report. The company says that it is expecting losses per share to range from 4 cents to flat during the quarter. Wall Street is looking for losses per share of one penny during the first quarter of 2018.

For the full year of 2018, Express, Inc. is expecting earnings per share to range from 32 cents to 46 cents. Analysts’ are estimating earnings per share of 35 cents for the year.

EXPR stock was down 2% as of noon Wednesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.