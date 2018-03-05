Facebook (FB) a Buy at $176.62 based on the most recent market intelligence, and relative pricing of its shares. Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ:FB) Buy recommendation is all the more noteworthy due to the fact that it is in a sector and an industry group that are ranked below average in attractiveness. Aspects of this recommendation include analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top third, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive. FB has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

FB is a constituent of the 92 company Internet Software/Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 323 company GICS Technology Services sector. The market value of FB is $513.3 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for FB puts it 24 among the 92 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 25 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Facebook has realized above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

FB's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below the industry average, while the rankings for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. FB's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Facebook places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view FB's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $176.62 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, FB currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.