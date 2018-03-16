Facebook Lite App Now Available in U.S.: 10 Things to Know

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) is now letting its U.S. users download Facebook Lite.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few things to know about Facebook Lite.

It is a slimmed down version of the normal Facebook app.

The app is available to download on Android devices.

It is built with functionality in mind.

The app was first launched in emerging markets to gives users with limited internet access to Facebook.

As such, the app is designed to work on older Android devices, Android 2.3 or higher, and only requires a 2G connection.

Due to the nature of the app, it is much smaller, which means it downloads quicker and doesn’t take up as much room.

The app also loads quickly and uses less data thanks to its design.

Users of the app will see that it can still handle all the basic tasks they would use Facebook for.

This includes uploading photos, seeing friend’s status, commenting, sharing and more.

The app also includes notifications to let users know when friends interact with their posts.

You can learn more about Facebook Lite by following this link.

Facebook Lite isn’t the only trimmed down version of an app that the social media company offers. It also has a Messenger Lite app. This app retains many of the same features as the normal Messenger, such as messaging, calling and video chat, but is only 10MB in size. It can also communicate with users on the normal Messenger app.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.