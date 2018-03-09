MLB News: Facebook Signs Exclusive Deal to Stream Baseball Games

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) and the MLB are working together to bring game streaming to the social media platform.

A new deal between the MLB and Facebook will have the former streaming 25 games through the platform. This will have the MLB streaming one game a week via Facebook Watch on the MLB Live show Page.

The MLB says that the deal starts in April and it already has the schedule for those games ready. They are as follows.

Wednesday, April 4 — Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

— Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time. Wednesday, April 11 — Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

— Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Wednesday, April 18 — Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays at 4:07 p.m. Eastern Time.

— Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays at 4:07 p.m. Eastern Time. Thursday, April 26 — Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

According to the MLB, this will be the first time that it will offer solely digital distribution of MLB games. The games will be available to streaming around the world, but will exclude certain markets.

The MLB notes that the deal will also have it working with Facebook for unique ways to interact with its viewers. It is planning to announce more about these plans at a later date. There will also be special content that the sports organization will be working on. This content will accompany the streaming games.

“It is a major creative step forward in serving our diverse, passionate community of fans, who will enjoy a uniquely interactive experience watching our games on Facebook each week,” Tony Petitti, Deputy Commissioner of Business and Media for the MLB, said in a statement.

FB stock was up 1% as of Friday afternoon.

