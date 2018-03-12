FedEx (FDX) a Hold at $240.47

FedEx (FDX) drops to a Hold this week based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and SEC filings. The Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy, for FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) may have been impacted adversely by being a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated below average in attractiveness. Aspects of this recommendation include an analytical score that is near average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average. FDX has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

As one of the 111 companies in the GICS Transportation sector the company is a member of the 12 company Air Freight/Couriers GICS industry group within this sector. FDX's market value is $64.3 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group FDX is currently ranked number 4 among the 12 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

The Transportation sector is ranked number 12 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Air Freight/Couriers industry group is ranked 91 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

FDX has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. FDX's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, FedEx places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views FDX's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at FDX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of FDX's shares based on the recent $240.47 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.