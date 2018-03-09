FedEx (FDX) a Hold This Week

The Hold for FedEx (FDX) this week is based on the most current news, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Hold recommendation for FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) is based on reasoning that considers a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average, and an analytical score that is near average. The recommendation for the company have been impacted adversely by being a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated below average in attractiveness. FDX has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

The company is a $64.3 billion in market value member of the Air Freight/Couriers GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for FDX puts it 4 among the 12 companies in this industry group. FDX is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 47 among the 111 companies in the sector of its Transportation sector and 2,073 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Transportation sector is ranked number 12 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Air Freight/Couriers industry group is ranked 89 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system FedEx has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

FDX's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. FDX's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, FedEx places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge FDX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of FDX's shares based on the recent $240.47 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.